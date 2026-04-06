AAP MLA Pathanmajra’s police remand extended by 1 day

A local court in Patiala on Sunday extended the police remand of rape-accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra for one more day. AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

Confirming the development, a senior official said the police sought a three-day remand stating that a further interrogation was necessary to know about his mobile phone, but the court granted it only for one day. When asked about details of the investigation so far, the police chose not to comment.

Pathanmajra, 50, a first-time legislator from the Sanaur constituency of Patiala district, was arrested by the Patiala police from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on March 24, more than six months after he was booked. He was brought to Patiala early morning on March 25 and produced before a local court, which had sent him to four-day police custody.

He had been on the run since September 2 last year in connection with a rape and cheating case against him.

In December last year, a local court declared him a proclaimed offender and a lookout circular was issued against him. He later approached the Punjab and Haryana high court but failed to get relief, following which he moved the Supreme Court.

Insiders shared that the police wanted a thorough search of Pathanmajra’s mobile phone, therefore, they were seeking more time from the court.