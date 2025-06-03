AAP MLA Raman Arora sent to judicial custody

A local court has sent AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged corruption and extortion case on Monday. A local court has sent AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged corruption and extortion case on Monday. (HT File)

The vigilance bureau produced him in the court after interrogating him for 10 days. Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation in the case in which four persons, including Jalandhar MC assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, building branch inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close aide Mahesh Makhija have been arrested so far.

As per the vigilance bureau, Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s ATP Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, serve them violation notices, and then ask for a bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

The MLA’s son, Rajan Arora, his daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja were named as co-accused in the FIR registered at the Jalandhar vigilance.

During a seven-hour raid at Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

Officials also allegedly recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.