Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over central service rules for UT staff
chandigarh news

AAP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over central service rules for UT staff

Following the announcement by Union home minister Amit Shah, several Punjab leaders called the decision “another big blow to the rights of the state”
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gave the zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT file photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gave the zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT file photo)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAsian News International

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to mention the issue of the change of service rules for employees in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Also read: Central service rules for Chandigarh administration employees notified

Union home minister Amit Shah had on March 27 announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be on a par with that of the central civil services from April 1.

Following the decision, several Punjab leaders called the decision “another big blow to the rights of Punjab”.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said, “The central government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.”

On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh had given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha and had demanded to release the movie, The Kashmir Files, on YouTube and Doordarshan.

The second half of the budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out