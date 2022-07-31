AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla on Saturday.
Led by AAP state president Surjeet Thakur, party workers took out a protest march in the town, which later turned into a demonstration. AAP workers protested by carrying gas cylinders on their heads and raised slogans against the central government.
Addressing the protestors, Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.He said the move had broken the backbone of the masses, who were already reeling under inflation. This also brought to fore the real anti-poor and anti-women face of the BJP, he said.
“Even under British rule, there was no tax on food items like flour, pulses, rice, milk and curd. The government should remember that their power is not permanent, and roll back the decision,” he said.
The AAP president said the government had imposed GST on packages weighing less than 25kg, which proved that the government was trying to snatch bread from the plate of the poor. “At the same time, the anti-farmer BJP government has increased inflation by imposing GST on fertilizers. The cost of education has also increased due to increased GST on stationery items.”
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
-
MiG-21 crash: Chandigarh bids tearful adieu to Wg Cdr Mohit Rana
With moist eyes, family, friends and his air force colleagues bade adieu to Wing Commander Mohit Rana in Chandigarh on Saturday. Mohit, 36, was killed after a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mohit's mortal remains reached his parents' house in New Chandigarh, where a large number of people had gathered to pay tributes to him.
