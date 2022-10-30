AAP trying to lure Gujarat voters by siphoning off Punjab money: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of playing havoc with the state’s finances while trying to bribe Gujarat voters.

“The rampant corruption, illegal mining and massive borrowing in Punjab must be having a definite link with the hawala money being distributed by the AAP in Gujarat which needs to be probed,” said state general secretary of the party Subhash Sharma in a statement here.

He alleged that two things had been revealed at the same time. On the one hand, the CAG report revealed how much financial mess the AAP government had created in the state while simultaneously the money transferred through hawala channels was being used to bribe the voters in Gujarat.

The BJP leader claimed that the AAP is using all foul means to lure Gujarat voters. “First they used the advertisement route by siphoning off Punjab money to Gujarat and now it has been doing things more blatantly by transferring ill-gotten money from Punjab to Gujarat through hawala channels and distributing it among the voters as has been revealed by one of their assembly candidates,” he added.

Sharma demanded that the matter of “distribution of hawala money in Gujarat, corresponding with growing borrowing in Punjab in the name of various schemes as also reports of illegal mining going on in Punjab,” needed to be probed thoroughly.