 AAP will draw a zero in Punjab in Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP will draw a zero in Punjab in Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa

AAP will draw a zero in Punjab in Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 10, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Congress’ Punjab unit hit the ground running for the Lok Sabha elections with its maiden campaign rally in the state in Katarpur

Punjab Congress hit the ground running for the Lok Sabha elections with its maiden campaign rally in the state in Katarpur on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly and Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File)
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly and Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File)

Organised by former senior superintendent of police Rajinder Singh, the rally saw the participation of party’s top state leadership including leader of Opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Pradesh Congress committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bajwa on the sidelines of the event took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying they did not have enough eligible candidates to contest elections in all constituencies in Punjab despite having been in power for three years..

“The government is claiming that it would win all 13 seats, but the reality is that the AAP will draw a zero, while the opposition parties will grab victory in all constituencies,” Bajwa said, adding that the AAP is completely bankrupt as far as ideology is concerned and deteriorating level of discussion by treasury bench including chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann stands testimony to it.

Bajwa also accused the CM of weakening the ongoing farmer protest, saying “The government played a negative role in mediating talks with farmer unions and the Centre. The state government had divided farmer unions in Punjab and meddled in their affair.”

Warring, meanwhile, said it was imperative that both the state and Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central governments be held accountable for failing to deliver on promises.

Echoing the sentiment, Yadav said, “The preceding two years have been fraught with hollow assurances and duplicity from the AAP administration. Whether it pertains to employment assurances, curbing corruption, or the pledge to allocate 1k per month to women, none have materialised. Hence, it is imperative that we hold this administration accountable.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On