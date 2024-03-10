AAP will draw a zero in Punjab in Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Congress hit the ground running for the Lok Sabha elections with its maiden campaign rally in the state in Katarpur on Saturday. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly and Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File)

Organised by former senior superintendent of police Rajinder Singh, the rally saw the participation of party’s top state leadership including leader of Opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Pradesh Congress committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav

Bajwa on the sidelines of the event took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying they did not have enough eligible candidates to contest elections in all constituencies in Punjab despite having been in power for three years..

“The government is claiming that it would win all 13 seats, but the reality is that the AAP will draw a zero, while the opposition parties will grab victory in all constituencies,” Bajwa said, adding that the AAP is completely bankrupt as far as ideology is concerned and deteriorating level of discussion by treasury bench including chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann stands testimony to it.

Bajwa also accused the CM of weakening the ongoing farmer protest, saying “The government played a negative role in mediating talks with farmer unions and the Centre. The state government had divided farmer unions in Punjab and meddled in their affair.”

Warring, meanwhile, said it was imperative that both the state and Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central governments be held accountable for failing to deliver on promises.

Echoing the sentiment, Yadav said, “The preceding two years have been fraught with hollow assurances and duplicity from the AAP administration. Whether it pertains to employment assurances, curbing corruption, or the pledge to allocate 1k per month to women, none have materialised. Hence, it is imperative that we hold this administration accountable.”