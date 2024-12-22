Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP wins 2 of three wards in Hoshiarpur MC bypolls

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Dec 22, 2024 07:24 AM IST

AAP candidate Rajeshwar Dyal Babbi, brother of local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa, won from ward 6 by a margin of 182 votes and Narinder Kaur won from ward 7 by 87 votes

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won two of the three wards of Hoshiarpur municipal corporation (MC) that went to by-elections, officials said. The Congress won the third seat.

A ward each in Tanda and Hariana municipal committees had gone to polls, and the Congress and the AAP won these seats, respectively. (HT Photo)
A ward each in Tanda and Hariana municipal committees had gone to polls, and the Congress and the AAP won these seats, respectively. (HT Photo)

AAP candidate Rajeshwar Dyal Babbi, brother of local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa, won from ward 6 by a margin of 182 votes and Narinder Kaur won from ward 7 by 87 votes.

Congress’ Davinder Kaur Mann won by a margin of 461 votes from ward number 27.

In the by-election for three wards of Mahilpur nagar panchayat, AAP and the Congress won a seat each and an independent candidate bagged the third seat.

A ward each in Tanda and Hariana municipal committees had gone to polls, and the Congress and the AAP won these seats, respectively.

Minor face-off between Congress, AAP supporters

AAP and Congress supporters came face to face at a polling booth in ward 6, where the latter’s nominee Sunil Dutt Prashar objected to what he claimed were MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa’s ‘repeated’ visits.

Jimpa said he had gone there to cast his vote, but the Opposition alleged he had come to ‘pressurise’ voters. Former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora arrived with his supporters. However, the tension de-escalated as supporters of both parties were made to leave.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On