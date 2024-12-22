AAP wins 2 of three wards in Hoshiarpur MC bypolls

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won two of the three wards of Hoshiarpur municipal corporation (MC) that went to by-elections, officials said. The Congress won the third seat. A ward each in Tanda and Hariana municipal committees had gone to polls, and the Congress and the AAP won these seats, respectively. (HT Photo)

AAP candidate Rajeshwar Dyal Babbi, brother of local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa, won from ward 6 by a margin of 182 votes and Narinder Kaur won from ward 7 by 87 votes.

Congress’ Davinder Kaur Mann won by a margin of 461 votes from ward number 27.

In the by-election for three wards of Mahilpur nagar panchayat, AAP and the Congress won a seat each and an independent candidate bagged the third seat.

A ward each in Tanda and Hariana municipal committees had gone to polls, and the Congress and the AAP won these seats, respectively.

Minor face-off between Congress, AAP supporters

AAP and Congress supporters came face to face at a polling booth in ward 6, where the latter’s nominee Sunil Dutt Prashar objected to what he claimed were MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa’s ‘repeated’ visits.

Jimpa said he had gone there to cast his vote, but the Opposition alleged he had come to ‘pressurise’ voters. Former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora arrived with his supporters. However, the tension de-escalated as supporters of both parties were made to leave.