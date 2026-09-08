Acting on HC order, legal services authority inspects illegal mining site in Hoshiarpur

On the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court, a team led by district legal services authority (DLSA) secretary, on Monday inspected the illegal mining site in Talwara block, Hoshiarpur. The team visited Dhalol, Baringli, Amroh, Bhol Kalota, Sandhwal and some adjoining villages where excavation has allegedly been taking place. Sources revealed that no stone crusher was running when the team arrived at the sites. According to former sarpanch and block samiti member Naresh Kumar illegal crushers were active across Talwara and Hajipur alleging that their activities had destabilised river beds (HT File)

On a civil writ petition filed by activist Rahul Manchanda, a division bench of the high court directed DLSA secretary to inspect the site mentioned in the petition and submit a report on the extent and mining within a week.

The petitioner alleged that illegal mining was being carried out up to a depth of 100 metres submitting that even in case of permissible extraction, the limit was only up to three metres. He supported his plea with photographic evidence. Taking serious note of the matter, the bench comprising chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Yashvir Singh Rathor, ordered an inspection by the DLSA and asked for a report on the nature and depth of mining. The court also asked the Hoshiarpur administration and mining officials to provide technical assistance in the enquiry. The matter for next hearing has been listed for September 17

Manchanda said that he had to approach the court as repeated complaints to the district administrative and mining officials had not proved fruitful.

“A committee was formed by the district administration to look into the complaints of unchecked mining but it proved to be an eyewash. The mining department, now and then, gets police cases registered against unknown offenders but does not actually restrain them from plundering the resources. I have demanded a CBI enquiry into the illegal trade. The court has said it will decide on that after perusing the DLSA report,” said Manchanda.

Members of the “Khanan Roko Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Committee,” who also have a public interest litigation in the Punjab high court, said they had been raising concern over the unchecked mining since long but the authorities failed to check it. Former sarpanch and block samiti member Naresh Kumar said illegal crushers were active across Talwara and Hajipur alleging that their activities had destabilised river beds and posed a constant threat to the rural infrastructure.

Another activist Sukh Neeraj said that the illegal stone crushers were also devastating Shivalik hills also.