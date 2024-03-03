Activists flag pollution of Ludhiana water resources

Members of the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) and the Public Action Committee (PAC) on Sunday staged a protest along Sidhwan Canal near Verka Milk Point on Ferozepur Road to raise awareness about the pollution of Buddha Nullah, Sutlej, and subsoil. Volunteers during a protest staged against the pollution of Buddha Nullah, Sutlej, and underground water in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The protesters condemned the pollution caused by various industries, including dyeing, electroplating, steel, paint, paper, cardboard, and dairies. The group demanded that the neutralisation of pollutants through proper treatment processes to prevent damage to the environment and public health.

The protesters also called for immediate action on issues such as the promotion of Mattewara Jungles and addressing the Giaspura tragedy.

The activists demanded strict action against those responsible for intentionally polluting water bodies and groundwater, leading to scarcity of usable water and deteriorating environmental conditions. They criticised the lack of proper planning and infrastructure to handle dairy waste at Tajpur and Haibowal Dairy Complexes, which has contributed to the ongoing pollution problem.

The protesters reiterated their demand for relocating dairies outside municipal limits and industrial units, away from water bodies. They called for decisive actions against offenders, including cutting off their electricity, water, and sewer connections. Additionally, they emphasised the need to follow zero liquid discharge (ZLD) procedures to prevent further pollution.

The protest was led by Sukhwinder Singh Goldy, a prominent social activist, and included notable figures such as Baby Japleen, Captain Kartar Singh Gill, Dr VP Mishra, Col JS Gill, Captain Kartar Singh Gill, Dan Singh Osahan, Gurbachan Singh Batra, advocate Yogesh Khanna, Mahinder Singh Sekhon, Maninderjit Singh Benipal, and Col CM Lakhanpal.