ADC, SDM redress people’s grievances in Ludhiana’s Payal village

The district administration on Tuesday organised a camp under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Ghudani Kalan village under Payal sub-division on Tuesday. HT Image

The camp was inaugurated by ADC (D) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and officiating SDM Kritika Goyal. They also listened to people’s grievances, and issues of immediate nature were solved on the spot.

Several individuals had availed services related to various types of pensions, senior citizen card, SC certificate, Aadhar updation, and other services at the camp. Ajmer Singh, Amarjit Singh, Baljit Kaur, Balwinder Kaur, Bant Singh, Bhupinder Kaur, Harbans Kaur, Harjit Kaur, Harjit Boparai, Harman Singh, Kulwant Kaur, Nek Ram, Paramjit Kaur and Surinder Kaur of Ghudani Kalan received sanction letters for old-age pension on the spot, while Amarjeet Kaur, Paramjit Kaur, Basant Singh, Jarnail Singh and Baljit Kaur also got their senior citizen cards in the camp.

Dhaliwal emphasised the importance of ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level, stating that public welfare is a top priority for the Punjab government. He underscored the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses. He stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed full utilisation of all government welfare schemes at such camps. He added that more such camps will be held across the district as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar”.

During the camp, senior officials from different departments provided services to the people, and the ADC also handed over the sanction letters.