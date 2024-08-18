Administrative reshuffle: Congress accuses BJP govt in Haryana of poll code violation

The Haryana Congress on Saturday made a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of violating the model code of conduct by issuing transfer orders of 21 IAS, 12 IPS, 65 HCS and three HPS officers on August 16 after the poll code came into effect. Haryana government had transferred21 IAS, 12 IPS, 65 HCS and three HPS officers on August 16 after the poll code came into effect. (HT File)

In a complaint to principal secretary, Election Commission, party’s chairman of legal department, KC Bhatia said the state government issued these transfer orders on August 16 evening after the announcement for election schedule.

“The orders are liable to be cancelled. Kindly take effective steps and cancel all the transfer orders so that the sanctity of model code of conduct is maintained in the interest of justice and fair play,” the complaint said.