Administrator flags off vehicles to distribute free saplings in Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated Vanmahotsav-2024 at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit planting a sapling at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photos)

Purohit launched the drive by planting a “Rudraksha” sapling in memory of his mother under the “Ek Per Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

During the event, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, along with senior officers of the Chandigarh administration and members of expert committee for preparation of futuristic plan and Greening Chandigarh task force, were present.

With an aim to distribute saplings to the public at their doorstep, the UT administrator also flagged off three vehicles under the “Van Vibhag Aap Ke Dwar” campaign. These vehicles will cover the entire city, motivating and encouraging residents to plant trees by distributing up to five saplings per person free of cost. During the ceremony, Purohit also released the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan-2024-25 (GCAP).

Approximately 2.75 lakh saplings will be planted by various stakeholders in the city. The forest department has launched a special drive focusing on increasing “Trees Outside Forest Area” (TOF). This initiative aims to promote tree plantation on non-forest land, reaching out to other government departments, organisations, institutions, schools and colleges for tree plantation within their premises. More information is available on the Chandigarh forest department’s website: https://chandigarhforest.gov.in/