 Administrator flags off vehicles to distribute free saplings in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Administrator flags off vehicles to distribute free saplings in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 06, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit also flagged off three vehicles under the “Van Vibhag Aap Ke Dwar” campaign to distribute saplings to the public at their doorstep

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated Vanmahotsav-2024 at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit planting a sapling at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photos)
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit planting a sapling at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photos)

Purohit launched the drive by planting a “Rudraksha” sapling in memory of his mother under the “Ek Per Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

During the event, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, along with senior officers of the Chandigarh administration and members of expert committee for preparation of futuristic plan and Greening Chandigarh task force, were present.

With an aim to distribute saplings to the public at their doorstep, the UT administrator also flagged off three vehicles under the “Van Vibhag Aap Ke Dwar” campaign. These vehicles will cover the entire city, motivating and encouraging residents to plant trees by distributing up to five saplings per person free of cost. During the ceremony, Purohit also released the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan-2024-25 (GCAP).

Approximately 2.75 lakh saplings will be planted by various stakeholders in the city. The forest department has launched a special drive focusing on increasing “Trees Outside Forest Area” (TOF). This initiative aims to promote tree plantation on non-forest land, reaching out to other government departments, organisations, institutions, schools and colleges for tree plantation within their premises. More information is available on the Chandigarh forest department’s website: https://chandigarhforest.gov.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Administrator flags off vehicles to distribute free saplings in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On