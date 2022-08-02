After 30 years, criminal-turned-film worker arrested by Haryana STF
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, carrying a cash reward of ₹25,000, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused was absconding for the last about 30 years and was wanted in multiple cases of murder and theft.
Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district, came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in 1988.
The accused started working in the local films of Uttar Pradesh and since 2007 he had played the role of an artist in 28 movies like “Takraav”, “Dabang Chhora” and “Jhatka”.
The accused was residing in Ghaziabad by hiding his identity to evade police arrest.
Police said the accused in 1992 stabbed his associate leading to death during a robbery and escaped. A case has been registered in this regard in Bhiwani district. He changed his name and address and started living in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad.
Police said the accused was also involved in cases like theft of car, motorcycle, scooter, etc.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
