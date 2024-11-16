After brief respite, Baddi’s AQI slips back into ‘very poor’ range

Baddi again slipped into the “very poor” category on the air quality index, with the figure deteriorating to 311 on Friday according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s online monitoring system. The AQI in Himachal’s Baddi deteriorated to 311. (File)

The development came a day after the industrial cluster’s AQI stood at 296 to fall in the “poor” category on Thursday. Prior to this, Baddi’s index was rated “very poor” at 344 on Wednesday.

Notably, Baddi figured among 22 cities, including Chandigarh, nationally where the AQI breached the 300 mark on Friday.

According to CPCB measures, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus”.

Baddi had remained in the “very poor” category with the AQI being 327 and 344 on November 8 and 9, respectively. It had shown a marginal improvement on Monday and Tuesday when the index dropped under 300. The prevailing situation has once again triggered health concerns of the sensitive population.

Notably, the state has witnessed a 100% rainfall deficit this month with no precipitation being recorded so far. According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the weather was dry over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures.

Light rain, snow likely

in parts of Himachal today

The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places over Lahaul-Spiti districts and over higher reaches of Chamba district on Saturday and again on November 21.

Besides, dense fog is likely to occur over many parts of the reservoir areas of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) from November 17 to 19 and at isolated pockets over Balh valley (Mandi) on November 18 and 19, mainly during late night, early morning and morning hours.

The weather office also has predicted shallow to moderate fog over Sundernagar (Mandi) on Saturday and Sunday and at isolated pockets over Una and Hamirpur from November 17 to 19 during early morning hours.