After buses vandalised, HRTC indefinitely suspends services on 10 routes in Punjab

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) indefinitely suspended services on 10 routes to Punjab after two of its buses were vandalised in Hoshiarpur and Mohali over the past two days even as chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke to his counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. Amid the controversy that erupted following display of flags carrying slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s pictures on the vehicle of a Punjabi tourist in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and its removal by local residents, two masked miscreants vandalised a bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the Kharar flyover in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“As a preventive measure, we have suspended services on 10 routes to Punjab. We will resume services only after the situation becomes normal. We are in touch with the Punjab authorities. Punjab is our big brother and we will resolve the issue amicably,” deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in a statement in the Himachal Pradesh assembly.

HRTC buses ply on 100 routes in Punjab. The suspension of services on 10 routes comes after HRTC buses were targeted by radical Sikh elements following a recent faceoff over the display of flags with slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s photo on motorcycles of tourists from Punjab in Manali. Dal Khalsa activists stopped HRTC buses coming from Himachal Pradesh and other vehicles with an HP registration number and pasted photos of Bhindranwale on them two days ago.

Addressing the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Sukhu said: “I have spoken to the Punjab CM and he has assured me safety of the buses. He has also said that strict action will be taken against the miscreants involved in these incidents (of vandalism).”

“DGP-level officers will discuss to take action on the issue,” Sukhu said, adding that police security will be provided to the buses if required.

Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, said, “Drivers and conductors have been instructed to stay alert. Safety of passengers and staff is our priority.”

The deputy CM told the House that posters of Bhindranwale were pasted on an HRTC bus on the Jalandhar-Manali route two days ago, while another bus of the Una depot was targeted. When the driver and the conductor protested the pasting of Bhindranwale’s posters, they were roughed up. After coming out of the bus stand, they removed the posters. On March 18, an HRTC bus plying on the Chandigarh-Hamirpur route was stopped and was vandalised. Another bus plying on the Chamba-Delhi route was targeted with stones in Sirhind and an FIR was registered in Sirhind.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking in the House raised serious concern on the incidents. “Safety of residents of Himachal Pradesh is the responsibility of the government. The drivers and conductors and residents are feeling insecure to travel in buses. The government’s efforts should be visible,” the former chief minister said, recounting the incident when Khalistan flags were displayed at the gate of the assembly in Dharamshala. “We arrested those involved within two days in Punjab,” he said.