After maturity-based system launch: NAAC to extend MDU accreditation for 3 months

Days after the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) Distance Education Bureau (DEB) found Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, “ineligible” to offer online and distance learning programmes for 2025-26, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a notice extending accreditation validity for institutions whose RAF-based accreditation expired or was due to expire during the transition to the new Maturity-Based Graded Levels (MBGL) system. Days after the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) Distance Education Bureau (DEB) found Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, “ineligible” to offer online and distance learning programmes for 2025-26, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a notice extending accreditation validity for institutions whose RAF-based accreditation expired or was due to expire during the transition to the new Maturity-Based Graded Levels (MBGL) system. (Representational image)

According to NAAC’s December 5 communication, higher education institutions (HEIs) falling within this window will have their accreditation deemed valid for up to three months after the launch of the MBGL framework. The announcement has come as a relief to students of MDU and other universities who had halted the renewal process amid uncertainty over the new accreditation system. NAAC had issued similar extensions in June 2024 and February 2025.

HT reported on December 1 that the DEB found MDU ineligible to run open and distance learning and online programmes for 2025–26 under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020. NAAC had directed MDU to immediately remove accreditation details from its website and all public documents.

After HT’s report, opposition party leaders and educationalists raised the issue and accused the university officials of adopting lackadaisical approach in applying for re-accreditation before expiry. The November 17 communication from NAAC to MDU, Rohtak says: “It is brought to the notice of NAAC that your university is clearly violating NAAC rules and moreover misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders by providing wrong information that your university is still accredited and displayed in your university website. You are required to remove the NAAC accreditation details from your website and any other publicly available/distributed documents and report back to NAAC immediately, that the above is complied with. If not, NAAC may initiate action against the University deemed appropriate and also recommend to Statutory Regulatory Authorities to initiate action”.

NAAC in its communication to MDU registrar on April 12 last year, said, “Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana is Cycle-3 accredited with “A+” Grade with “3.44” CGPA out of 4.00 valid from 28’ March 2019 to 27h March 2024. The University has to apply Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (lIQA) for Cycle-4 after 27th September 2023 but on or before March 27, 2024”.

“Institutions intending to be assessed to continue their accreditation need to apply afresh by submission of A&A application during the last six months of their validity period.” The university’s eligibility to apply for Cycle-4 is subject to any changes in conditions/ rules of NAAC, which will be communicated through notification in the NAAC website,.”

Speaking on the recent NAAC notice, MDU registrar Krishan Kant and dean academic affairs, professor SC Malik, said that MDU strictly adheres to all regulations of national statutory bodies and gives top priority to quality in teaching, research, and community service.

“MDU was awarded an ‘A+’ grade by NAAC in 2019, valid for five years. Before the expiry of this period, NAAC initiated a nationwide transition to a new accreditation system based on the recommendations of the Dr Radhakrishnan Committee. All universities accredited under RAF—including MDU—whose validity falls within this transitional window, will continue to be treated as accredited until the new MBGL system is operational and the additional grace period lapses,” he added.

Student leaders Pradeep Deswal and Vikram Dumolia in separate statements welcomed the order and thanked NAAC for taking proactive steps to save the uncertain future of students.

“The university’s blunder was saved by the NAAC and we hope that the varsity officials will take action promptly in future,” they added.