After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days
A fresh spell of snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, prompting the Kullu police to restrict the movement of tourist vehicles through Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass for three days.
The meteorological department has forecast snowfall in the middle and high hills from February 3 to 5.
“We have requested tourists and locals not to venture out in the high-altitude areas for the next three days as the weather department has warned of snow and thunderstorm,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.
“Snow results in slippery road conditions. There is danger of avalanches and landslides,” he said.
The maximum temperature in the state increased by 1 degree during the past 24 hours with Shimla recording a low of 6.8 degrees and high of 16.1 degrees Celsius.
Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded a minimum temperature of -9.7 degrees and a maximum of 2.1 degrees.
Kalpa, the district headquarters of Kinnaur district, remained the second coldest place in the state as it recorded a minimum of -1.4 degrees.
The minimum temperature in Manali dipped to 0.6 and Kufri recorded 4 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a maximum of 4.6 degrees Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join them in their camps’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM
- Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia’s son-in-law held in Meerut two years after jumping parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox