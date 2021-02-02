IND USA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days
The movement of vehicles through Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass has been restricted from February 3 to 5 due to inclement weather. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days

Apart from slippery roads due to snow, there is danger of avalanches and landslides, says Kullu SP, while announcing the temporary closure of the tunnel at Rohtang Pass
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST

A fresh spell of snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, prompting the Kullu police to restrict the movement of tourist vehicles through Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass for three days.

The meteorological department has forecast snowfall in the middle and high hills from February 3 to 5.

“We have requested tourists and locals not to venture out in the high-altitude areas for the next three days as the weather department has warned of snow and thunderstorm,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

“Snow results in slippery road conditions. There is danger of avalanches and landslides,” he said.

The maximum temperature in the state increased by 1 degree during the past 24 hours with Shimla recording a low of 6.8 degrees and high of 16.1 degrees Celsius.

Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded a minimum temperature of -9.7 degrees and a maximum of 2.1 degrees.

Kalpa, the district headquarters of Kinnaur district, remained the second coldest place in the state as it recorded a minimum of -1.4 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Manali dipped to 0.6 and Kufri recorded 4 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a maximum of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh the amendment Bills will be introduced again as the governor had failed to send them to the President earlier. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM

By HT Corrrespondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:08 PM IST
If Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the governor to the President
Mann also hinted that the Punjab chief minister has been silent over the newly passed farm laws and the subsequent protests.(Anil Dayal/HT Photos)
chandigarh news

‘Join them in their camps’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
A Shiromani Akali Dal activist showing injuries suffered after the clash with Congress supporters at the Jalalabad tehsil complex on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Four activists of SAD, Congress suffer bullet injuries in the clash at Jalalabad tehsil office where nominations for the civic body elections were being filed
Teachers conducting thermal screening at a school in Mandi on Monday, 10 months after educational institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST
The state health department has made it mandatory for government teachers to undergo the coronavirus test before reporting for duty as schools reopened on February 1
A team of Haryana Police special task force carried out a raid after inputs that Sanjeev Kumar was hiding in Meerut.
chandigarh news

Haryana ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia’s son-in-law held in Meerut two years after jumping parole

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Former legislator’s daughter Sonia and her husband Sanjeev Kumar were sentenced to death for killing Punia and seven other members of his family in 2001 at their farmhouse at Litani village in Hisar while they were asleep
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Although there was a lukewarm response, the low prices came as a big respite from that being charged by street vendors
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Infrastructure projects in Chandigarh are set to get a fresh impetus with the allocation for capital expenditure increased by 25% in the Union Budget outlay for the UT in the coming fiscal
The semester exams of the ongoing batches are scheduled to start from February 15.   (HT FIle Photo)
chandigarh news

PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Online practical exams for the odd-semester students are scheduled to start on Tuesday in PU and its affiliated colleges.
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
On the first day, the total attendance went up to 20,000 across the city, said education department officials
“All political parties will put aside their differences to find a solution. This is the time to come together to save our state and our people,” CM Singh stressed.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:12 AM IST
The meeting will be held in Chandigarh wherein the parties will discuss the situation in the wake of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on protesters and the vilification campaign against farmers.
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana Congress chief says the speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification
HT Image
chandigarh news

Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Punjab Police claim to have busted a gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in Mohali district with the arrest of 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a marriage palace on the outskirts of Banur
This is probably for the first time since Partition that the varsity has been left without a governing body and deans. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Deans are picked by a team comprising senators, who remain unelected in the absence of senate elections since August last year
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:24 PM IST
In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday
