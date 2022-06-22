Agnipath stir | Samyukta Kisan Morcha gears up for June 24 protests

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has asked farmers associations to hold peaceful protests at the block and district-levels as part of statewide protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme on June 24.

The farmers bodies protesting against the banner of SKM have also been asked to submit memorandums with authorities along with the protest.

Haryana president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) Rattan Mann said a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of SKM leaders. He said all farm organisations associated with the SKM will join the protest and submit a memorandum addressed to the President, seeking immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

He further said no protests will be held at toll plazas.

BKU (Charuni), which held similar protests on Monday, has not yet decided on whether to support to SKM protests.

“We have called a meeting at Sampla of Rohtak on Wednesday and the decision to join this protest on the call of SKM will be taken at Sampla meeting,” said BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains.