Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks financial package from Centre
The Punjab agriculture minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday handed over a letter to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to impress upon the Union government to take the farmers of the state out of the debt trap, wheat-paddy cycle and promote crop diversification besides fruit and vegetable farming.
He has demanded a financial package for curbing the trend of stubble burning, reducing the hardships of border area farmers and saving water in agriculture and using modern tools to protect against pest attacks. Apart from this, it has also been demanded to open the export of agricultural and horticultural products to the Middle East so as to expand the income of farmers of the state.
Dhaliwal attended the national conference of agriculture and horticulture ministers of the states at Bengaluru, where he met the Union agriculture minister and demanded financial relief for the farmers of the state.
The minister has written that an average farmer feels he is in a debt trap. As Punjab is a border state, Pakistan is always on the lookout for vulnerabilities of the large farming population of the state further weakening it by promoting drugs and militancy. It is, therefore, requested that as a one-time measure a debt waiver fund should be given to the state, mentioned the minister in his letter.
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
Ludhiana | Woman held for 4-year-old son’s murder; says she killed daughter 10 yrs ago
In a shocking incident, a woman, who was arrested for murdering Babita's four-year-old son on Thursday evening, also confessed to killing her daughter 10 years ago. The four-year-old victim had gone missing in Bhanohar village of Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. Fearing that her husband, Sham Lal, who runs a cycle repair shop, accompanied by some villagers' wife had killed his son, Sham Lal registered a complaint with the police. The woman is yet to reveal how she killed her daughter. Four-year-old boy goes missing on July 14 2.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Star Cribs
This week's media reports were agog with what was being described as 'one of the biggest residential apartment deals in the country': actor Ranveer Singh buying a 'quadruplex' in Bandra's Bandstand for ₹119 crore, in an under-construction project coming up in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments.
Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation of failure to rein in corruption, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said Abhay will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government. Replying a question, Abhay accused his elder brother and JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala of betraying Ajay Chautala's father and former chief minister OP Chautala.
HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear
About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.
