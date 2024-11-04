Akal Takht calls meeting of Sikh scholars to address Sukhbir issue

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has called a meeting of Sikh scholars, intellectuals and veteran journalists on November 6 to discuss the matter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The office of the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple complex. (HT File)

Badal was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest Sikh temporal seat on August 30 for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017 on the complaint of rebel party leaders. The Sikh clergy is yet to pronounce tankhah (religious punishment) to the SAD president.

The meeting will be held at Akal Takht secretariat and start at 10am. Nearly 18 Sikh scholars, intellectuals and veteran journalists have been called at the meeting, including former Akal Takht jathedar Manjit Singh, former Punjabi University VC Jaspal Singh, Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Amarjit Singh, Harsimran Singh, Jaspal Singh Sidhu and Hamir Singh.