Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday sought probe into ‘tobacco-mixed’ food given to Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh and his aides lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA). Jathedar seeks probe into ‘tobacco-mixed’ food given to Amritpal, aides in Dibrugarh prison (PTI)

“No amritdhari Sikh can tolerate the act of being served food with tobacco. In protest against it, they have undertaken hunger strike,” he said.

“Governments of Punjab and Assam must take action in this matter against those responsible and order a probe into it,” he added.

