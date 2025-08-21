Aman Arora lays stones of 2.6-cr developmental projects in Longowal

Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday paid his tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his 40th death anniversary, stating that he rose above personal interests to work for peace, harmony, and unity in Punjab. Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday paid his tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his 40th death anniversary, stating that he rose above personal interests to work for peace, harmony, and unity in Punjab. (HT Photo)

Addressing a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Sangrur, at the local grain market, Arora said Sant Longowal sacrificed his life for communal harmony, making him a guiding light for every peace-loving individual.

He highlighted that Longowal village holds a sacred place in Punjab’s history, and the government will always honour this legacy.

Arora also laid the foundation stones of three major development projects worth ₹2.64 crore in Longowal. These include Giani Gyan Singh Modern Library at a cost of ₹1.50 crore, an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at a cost of ₹25 lakh, and the renovation of a pond under the Seechewal Model at ₹89 lakh.