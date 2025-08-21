Search
Aman Arora lays stones of 2.6-cr developmental projects in Longowal

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 06:40 am IST

Addressing a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Sangrur, at the local grain market, Arora said Sant Longowal sacrificed his life for communal harmony, making him a guiding light for every peace-loving individual.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday paid his tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his 40th death anniversary, stating that he rose above personal interests to work for peace, harmony, and unity in Punjab.

He highlighted that Longowal village holds a sacred place in Punjab’s history, and the government will always honour this legacy.

Arora also laid the foundation stones of three major development projects worth 2.64 crore in Longowal. These include Giani Gyan Singh Modern Library at a cost of 1.50 crore, an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at a cost of 25 lakh, and the renovation of a pond under the Seechewal Model at 89 lakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Aman Arora lays stones of 2.6-cr developmental projects in Longowal
