Amarnath flashfloods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir were due to a highly localised rain event and not due to a cloudburst. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31mm of rainfall between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, which is quite low to be categorised as a cloudburst.
“The flash floods could have been triggered due to rainfall in the higher reaches of the mountains near the Amarnath cave shrine,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.
According to the IMD, a rain event is categorised as a cloudburst if a weather station receives 100mm of rain in one hour.
The IMD has an automatic weather station near the Amarnath cave shrine which provides weather forecasts during the pilgrimage. However, the surrounding mountains do not have any weather monitoring stations due to their inaccessibility. At least 16 people were killed and tents and community kitchens near the shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain on Friday evening.
“It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain had happened earlier this year as well,” said Sonam Lotus, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Srinagar.
The region above the Amarnath cave shrine received 28 mm of rainfall between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, a scientist from the IMD said.Weather scientists said it was very difficult to predict cloudbursts due to their very small scale in space and time.To monitor or issue nowcast, a dense radar network over the cloudburst-prone areas is required or one needs to have very high-resolution weather forecasting models to resolve the scale of such events.
If elected as prez, my priority will be to restore peace in J&K: Yashwant Sinha
Combined opposition candidate for presidential poll Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that nobody should claim to be patriotic in this country if the patriotism of J&K leaders like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti is questioned. Sinha said there is no other state in the country where democracy is negated like J&K.
Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal
Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that Dhaliwal would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture. The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land.
Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village. On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters. “The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments. Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
