Ambala deputy, senior deputy mayor yet to get office space

Even 10 days after the deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor of Ambala municipal corporation (MC) were elected, they are yet to be allotted office space at the civic body’s Jagadhri Gate office.

BJP councillor from ward number 8, Meena Dhingra, has been elected senior deputy mayor and HJCP councillor from ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta, as deputy mayor.

Mehta said that in absence of an office, he has no space to meet residents and redress their grievances. “I’ve have asked the MC commissioner to make arrangement for a temporary office till a permanent space is allotted. If there is no solution, I will be forced to sit inside the commissioner’s office to hear public complaints and fix my name plate with his outside,” Mehta added.