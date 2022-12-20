Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala deputy, senior deputy mayor yet to get office space

Ambala deputy, senior deputy mayor yet to get office space

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 01:14 AM IST

Even 10 days after the deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor of Ambala municipal corporation (MC) were elected, they are yet to be allotted office space at the civic body’s Jagadhri Gate office

BJP councillor from ward number 8, Meena Dhingra, has been elected senior deputy mayor and HJCP councillor from ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta, as deputy mayor of Ambala. (Representative image)
BJP councillor from ward number 8, Meena Dhingra, has been elected senior deputy mayor and HJCP councillor from ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta, as deputy mayor of Ambala. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Even 10 days after the deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor of Ambala municipal corporation (MC) were elected, they are yet to be allotted office space at the civic body’s Jagadhri Gate office.

BJP councillor from ward number 8, Meena Dhingra, has been elected senior deputy mayor and HJCP councillor from ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta, as deputy mayor.

Mehta said that in absence of an office, he has no space to meet residents and redress their grievances. “I’ve have asked the MC commissioner to make arrangement for a temporary office till a permanent space is allotted. If there is no solution, I will be forced to sit inside the commissioner’s office to hear public complaints and fix my name plate with his outside,” Mehta added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out