Ambala man found dead in well

Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:55 AM IST

The family alerted the police who fished out the dead body from the well by engaging a crane and sent it to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala for autopsy

Investigators said the well was situated in a deserted location in Ambala and the deceased, who was an alcoholic, might have slipped into the well in an inebriated condition. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Three days after he went missing, a man in his late 50s was found dead in a well in Babyal area of Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.

Investigators said the well was situated in a deserted location surrounded by bushes and the deceased, who was an alcoholic, might have slipped into the well in an inebriated condition.

Narender Rana, a local leader, said the deceased’s family and relatives had been looking for him in Babyal since Monday and when they reached the bushes, one of them identified him with the help of his clothes.

The family alerted the police who fished out the body from the well by engaging a crane and sent it to the sub-divisional civil hospital for autopsy.

Inspector Ram Pal, in-charge, Mahesh Nagar police station, said, “The deceased’s family shared that he was an alcoholic. He was into odd jobs, including farming. No complaint has been filed by them yet.”

Thursday, December 15, 2022
