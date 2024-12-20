Amid biting cold, night shelters in Chandigarh provide warmth to needy

As the temperature continues to dip, night shelters set up by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are providing a huge respite to the needy in beating the winter blues. MC commissioner Amit Kumar interacting with people at a night shelter in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Set up at an estimated cost of ₹1.6 crore, the shelters will remain functional until February 28, 2025. MC is setting up shelters at seven more locations in the city.

At least three night shelters have been established outside PGIMER, and two of them are already operating at full capacity. Ram Bahale Gupta, in charge of overseeing security at the shelters, said, “Shelter has already been provided to 131 individuals and the place offers a safe place to sleep and much-needed respite from the biting cold.”

The facilities provided at the night shelters include beds, quilts, room heaters, RO water, food, and washrooms, ensuring a comfortable and safe environment for those seeking shelter. Entry into the shelter is closely monitored, with records being maintained by Monika Devi. “To take shelter here, individuals only need to provide their aadhaar number and mobile number. Food is provided by PGIMER, ensuring that residents have access to nutritious meals during their stay,” Monika Devi said.

Ranjana Devi, a visitor from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, said, “I visited the city for an exam and last night, I got to know about this facility. I am thankful to the government for providing such relief to the needy.”

Another refugee, Duriya Malik, from Kupwara in Kashmir, has been residing at the shelter for five days. He said, “My wife and my brother are admitted to PGIMER and undergoing treatment. This is the closest place and a good facility. We have been provided with 4 room heaters in one shelter, which keeps us warm and the quilts are also very warm.”

The night shelters, which have previously been set up by the MC, attract thousands of people annually. Last winter, the 18 shelters established by the MC at these sites provided substantial relief, offering free shelter to over 450 people each night at full.