Amid festivities, HRTC staffers await September salaries

In the peak festive season, the staff of Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation are yet to receive their September salaries. More than 11,000 employees and 8,000 pensioners are yet to be paid their monthly dues. The state government owes ₹ 63 crore to the HRTC in salaries and pensions. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the biggest transport provider in the state has accumulated losses of over ₹1,500 crore. Unpaid salaries for September include 8,000 drivers and conductors besides the other technical staff.

HRTC, that provides inter and intra-state transport, has a fleet strength of 3,142 buses, 75 electric buses, 38 taxis, 50 electric taxis and 12 tempo travellers and plies on nearly 7,000 routes. The government owes ₹63 crore as the salaries and pensions to the employees.

According to reports, the delay is caused by unavailability of a grant amount from the government, which is typically used to cover these expenses.

“ The delay in salaries cause financial distress to the families of employees , many of them have to pay fees for their children. Some have to pay house rent and loan instalments. We are being compelled to take some serious steps,” said Man Singh, head of state HRTC drivers’ union.

Salary likely in a couple of days: HRTC MD

HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur said the staff should get their salaries within a day or two.

Additionally, the drivers and operators are owed overtime pay for 36 months, further straining their financial stability. Around 2,700 workers in various offices and workshops are also affected by the delay in salary disbursement.

The previous government announced a 50% discount on fares for women in ordinary buses. HRTC has been providing free facilities to the student of government schools. It also provides free travel to those suffering from serious diseases as well as gallantry award winners.

The corporation needs approximately ₹63 crore per month to meet its salary and pension obligations.

Jai Ram slams govt for charging fare for carrying laptops

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday slammed the government for charging fare for carrying laptops in HRTC buses. Thakur emphasised the significance of HRTC as a service for the common people.

He said that HRTC’s primary objective should be public service rather than profit. He cited examples of “unfair policies” within HRTC, such as charging fares for transporting a wedding album or requiring full seat fare for passengers carrying two laptops. He also criticised the government for delay in salary payments to HRTC employees.

Jai Ram Thakur met Union industry and commerce minister Piyush Goyal and discussed the state government’s economic management , role of HRTC and disaster relief co-operation with the Union government.

