Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces
In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. Residents were informed of the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC through loud speakers mounted on police vehicles. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.
Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.
Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries
Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over. In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July.
Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant
A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient. A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.
Dunzo delivery app services affected in flooded areas of Bengaluru
Amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Bengaluru - where daily life has come to a standstill with heavy showers - the Dunzo delivery app has halted services, people said on social media. A Bengaluru-headquartered company, Dunzo, delivers groceries within a promised 19 minutes and also has a separate service to pick up and deliver packages within the same city. Its grocery delivery service has been unavailable in the flood-hit parts.
Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue opens to the public
The newly christened Kartavya Path and its magnificent greens were lit up almost 19 months later, as the revamped Central Vista Avenue was thrown open to the public on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy behind India Gate. It was thrown open after 8.45pm, when the inauguration ceremony came to a close.
Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections. Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
