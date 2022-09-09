Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri

In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. Residents were informed of the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC through loud speakers mounted on police vehicles. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.