 Amid renewed peace, homestays come up for tourists on Indo-Pak border - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Amid renewed peace, homestays come up for tourists on Indo-Pak border

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Samba
Mar 27, 2024 08:38 AM IST

With peace returning to Indo-Pak border since the renewed truce deal of November 2021 between the two nuke countries, tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir can now have the feel of border life.

With peace returning to Indo-Pak border since the renewed truce deal of November 2021 between the two nuke countries, tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir can now have the feel of border life.

Buoyed by the initiatives of the administration, 32-year-old Sunny Choudhary, a B.Tech in computer sciences, has come up with a homestay at Dagh village, barely 2 km from zero line. (HT Photo)
Buoyed by the initiatives of the administration, 32-year-old Sunny Choudhary, a B.Tech in computer sciences, has come up with a homestay at Dagh village, barely 2 km from zero line. (HT Photo)

The Samba district administration in consonance with tourism department has launched a slew of initiatives to promote border tourism.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

From homestays to rejuvenation of historical shrines and new road networks, the Samba administration has been focusing on initiatives that attract tourists to the Indo-Pak border.

Buoyed by the initiatives of the administration, 32-year-old Sunny Choudhary, a B.Tech in computer sciences, has come up with a homestay at Dagh village, barely 2 km from zero line.

“During annual Baba Chamliyal mela, tourism cooperative society, of which I am a member, informed us about homestays and coined the idea. Since we had constructed a new house, I carved a homestay out of it and named it Smriti homestay,” he said.

“It has Wi-Fi, a gym, hygienically home cooked food and a pollution-free border life,” he added.

The J&K administration recently consented for the construction of homestays in the vicinity of the Baba Chamliyal shrine in Ramgarh sector to boost border tourism.

Choudhary’s homestay also has air-conditioned rooms.

Former Sarpanch of Jerda village, Mohan Singh Bhatti has also refurbished a bunker in the verandah of his house for the tourists, who would like to have a feel of living inside a bunker.

During Indo-Pak skirmishes, the villagers take refuge in these bunkers, which were sanctioned by the Centre and constructed by the public works department.

“I have refurbished a bunker in my house for the tourists to have a feel of it. We are ready to welcome the tourists. We will provide them with a home-like atmosphere with home-cooked food,” said the septuagenarian.

These villages are barely one to two km from the zero line. Pakistanis on other side of the border can be seen farming and tending to daily chores.

Bhatti also informed that a community bunker in his village was well-maintained and equipped with modern facilities.

“In the past, peace was fragile here. Our houses are literally on the zero line. Whenever Pakistan opened fire and shot mortars, we took shelter in these bunkers. They are life saviours for us. Tourists can have a feel of it,” he said.

Samba district has 55-km-long border with Pakistan with around 40 villages meandering along it.

Samba deputy magistrate Abhishek Sharma said, “The government has accorded priority to border tourism. We took some initiatives around six months back with an aim to develop a border tourist circuit.”

He informed that as part of border tourism promotion, the administration has been reviving historical shrines which are 500 to 200 years old.

“We are also roping in entrepreneurial farmers and youth to become tour guides. We are also encouraging homestays. The administration has also reached out to the BSF for allowing tourists for sight-seeing and to visit their posts. The BSF is also keen on it,” said Sharma.

“To hook them, we are integrating facilities and within two months they will be in place. These initiatives would also improve socio-economic condition of the border populace,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amid renewed peace, homestays come up for tourists on Indo-Pak border
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On