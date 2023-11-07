Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh likely in two weeks

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh in the third week of November to inaugurate various projects. Amit Shah will also visit police’s Centre for Cyber Operations and Security at the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh. (PTI)

These include the Administrative Block at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26; sewerage treatment plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd; and a government school at Palsora.

Shah will also visit police’s Centre for Cyber Operations and Security at the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18.

A senior UT officer said the minister’s visit date had not been decided yet.

Shah had last visited the city in July 2022, when he inaugurated three government school buildings, laid the foundation stone of a multi-level parking near District Courts, Sector 43, dedicated five electric buses to Chandigarh, and launched the Poshak Laddu scheme for pregnant women.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON