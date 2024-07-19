Amritpal moves HC for quashing detention under NSA

The Sikh radical leader and Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against him under the National Security Act. Sikh radical leader and Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against him under the National Security Act. (HT File)

Amritpal, along with nine others from his outfit, has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, since April last year. They were detained following a crackdown on the outfit Waris Punjab De by the Centre and Punjab on March 18, 2023. Booked under the National Security Act (NSA), Amritpal was detained on April 23, 2023, in a Moga village after almost a month-long chase since his escape on March 18, 2023. In April, the Punjab government re-invoked the NSA against all of them. He was elected as an MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded parliamentary polls.

The plea was filed on Friday and is likely to be taken up for hearing next week. The plea claims that his detention under the NSA is illegal and as such liable to be set aside. “It serves no purpose whatsoever except to punish the petitioner for being vocal against the state and the Central government on major political issues, which is a democratic right of every citizen of this country,” the plea claims, adding: “The grounds of detention are primarily based on social media posts uploaded by different persons across the world, which have hardly any impact in the state of Punjab and possibly the security of the State of India cannot be so fragile as to be impacted by social media posts.”