Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.
800 cops deployed at Amritpal Singh’s Amritsar village for 3-hr custodial parole visit
Amritpal Sing has been incarcerated since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case.
Punjab Police has deployed more than 800 of its personnel in and around Jallupur Khera village near Rayya town of Amritsar district, ahead of the arrival of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who will be out on a three-hour custodial parole on Saturday to attend his grandmother Charan Kaur’s last rites, officers said.
Amritpal has been incarcerated since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case.
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‘Objective is to ensure compliance with court orders’
Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the police had put comprehensive arrangements in place to maintain law and order and ensure strict compliance with the court’s directions. “Our objective is to ensure compliance with the court’s orders, and such compliance will be enforced. We will be mindful of the family’s sentiments and of those concerned. The law will be upheld while respecting traditional customs,” he said.
A team of Punjab Police, led by a deputy commissioner-level officer, took custody of Singh to facilitate his visit as per a court order. Singh was transported to Dibrugarh airport, located around 15 km from the jail, in a seven-vehicle convoy, from where he was flown to Delhi. The ‘Waris Punjab de’ chief’s lawyer, Jasbir Kaur, told reporters that Singh will be brought back to the Dibrugarh central jail on Sunday.