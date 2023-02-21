Amritsar PNB robbery: Accused involved in one more bank loot

The two accused arrested for looting ₹22 lakh cash at gunpoint from Punjab National Bank (PNB)’s Rani Ka Bagh branch in Amritsar city, have confessed to the commissionerate police that they had also targeted the bank’s Kathu Nangal village branch in December 2022.

Two unidentified persons had allegedly looted ₹18 lakh from PNB’s Kathu Nangal village branch on December 19 in a broad daylight. The cash was being taken to the bank from the cash van when the incident took place.

Laljit Singh (45) of Mahiya Lohara village falling under the Kathu Nangal police station and Gagandeep Singh (26) of Rishi Vihar locality in Amritsar city were arrested on Monday for allegedly looting ₹22 lakh cash at gunpoint from PNB’s Rani Ka Bagh branch—situated in the posh area. A team-led by deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virak had cracked the case using various technical investigating methods.

Police had also recovered the looted ₹22 lakh, a scooter which was used in the crime and a car, and two pistols from the accused. Laljit is a farmer and Gagandeep is a graduate.

“During their interrogation, the duo accused have confessed that they had robbed cash from the Kathu Nangal bank branch. The accused have told us that the looted cash amount was ₹11.40 lakh. However, the bank branch staff had stated that the looted amount was ₹18 lakh. We are investigating the allegations of mismatched figure,” said a senior police official of Amritsar commissionerate.

He said, “We have also recovered ₹3 lakh of the amount which was looted outside the Kathu Nangal bank branch. Our questioning is still on and we doubt that the accused had committed more robberies. We are examining some cases in which some fuel stations were looted of cash in the recent past. Involvement of the arrested duo is also suspected in them.”

Sources said the police have also recovered the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the Kathu Nangal bank branch robbery. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

The accused will also be taken on production warrant by the Amritsar rural police for their questioning in some suspected robbery cases. Laljit and Gagandeep had looted the banks for easy money. Laljit owns several acres of farm land in his village. Police said both the accused had met around one year ago and started planning for robberies.