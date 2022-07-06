Amritsar police get five more days to grill Bishnoi in Kandowalia murder case
An Amritsar court on Wednesday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand by five days, after the local police requested more time to interrogate him for the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.
Bishnoi, who has been identified as the main conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail. A Mansa court on June 27 handed him over to the Amritsar City to probe the murder of Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital in the city last year.
According to police, Bishnoi played a “crucial role” in the murder, following which an Amritsar court gave them eight days to quiz him. As the period ended on Wednesday, he was again produced in court, which extended the gangster’s remand by five days, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), law and order, Amritsar, Parminder Singh Bhandal.
“We need Bishnoi’s further remand as the investigation in Kandowalia murder case is still on. Apart from being quizzed in Amritsar, he will be sent to Kharar once again,” said Bhandal. The Punjab Police have been interrogating Bishnoi at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station in Kharar ever since he was brought to the state. Even after the Amritsar City police got his remand on June 28, he was shifted back to Kharar, citing “security threat”.
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is a key ally of the Bishnoi gang in Punjab’s Majha region and is also being quizzed in Moose Wala’s murder case after being brought on transit remand from Delhi, had claimed responsibility for killing rival gangster Kandowalia, hours after the crime in August last year.
-
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
-
HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed '16 family dynasties' in the Karnataka unit of the BJP aKumaraswamy'she hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party. Kumaraswamy's outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a 'lucky dip CM' in a set of tweets.
-
10% of students are 'troublemakers': JNU VC on campus politics, violence
Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said. Kanhaiya Kumar is now in the Congress party.
-
MP: Tribal woman assaulted, forced to carry her husband on shoulder
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to carry her husband on shoulders in Khargone district for allegedly leaving her husband and staying with her uncle, police said on Wednesday. This is the second such incident reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past two days when a tribal woman was harassed for leaving her husband's house. He came to the village in Khargone and beat up her uncle.
-
Man arrested for hacking woman’s Instagram account in a bid to defame her
Mumbai A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hacking a city woman's Instagram account days before her wedding and announcing that she was going to run away before the wedding. The woman, a resident of Goregaon east, was engaged in May and got married last month. The police officers then learnt that the number from which the woman's Instagram page was hacked was being used in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics