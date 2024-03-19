Amritsar SDM office employee held for graft
An official spokesperson of VB said Raj was arrested on the complaint of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Thathian village in Amritsar.
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, arrested Tilak Raj, posted at the office of SDM-2, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.
He said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had demanded ₹30,000 for helping the complainant get compensation amounting to ₹77, 92, 000 for the land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the VB unit in Amritsar and the accused was caught red-handed accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
He added that in this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Wednesday.