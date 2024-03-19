 Amritsar SDM office employee held for graft - Hindustan Times
Amritsar SDM office employee held for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 20, 2024 05:42 AM IST

An official spokesperson of VB said Raj was arrested on the complaint of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Thathian village in Amritsar.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, arrested Tilak Raj, posted at the office of SDM-2, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of 20,000.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Wednesday. (HT File)
He said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had demanded 30,000 for helping the complainant get compensation amounting to 77, 92, 000 for the land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the VB unit in Amritsar and the accused was caught red-handed accepting 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
