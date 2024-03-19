Amritsar SDM office employee held for graft

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, arrested Tilak Raj, posted at the office of SDM-2, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Wednesday. (HT File)

An official spokesperson of VB said Raj was arrested on the complaint of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Thathian village in Amritsar.

He said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had demanded ₹30,000 for helping the complainant get compensation amounting to ₹77, 92, 000 for the land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the VB unit in Amritsar and the accused was caught red-handed accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Wednesday.