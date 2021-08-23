Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today
Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today

She will be joining on an inter-cadre deputation from the Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:45 AM IST

Anindita Mitra, a 2007 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will join as the Chandigarh MC commissioner on Monday.

She will be joining on an inter-cadre deputation from the Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).

Incumbent commissioner KK Yadav got officially relieved on Sunday. He will join his parent cadre in Punjab on Monday.

