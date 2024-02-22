 Another Haryana cop dies on duty at Shambhu border - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another Haryana cop dies on duty at Shambhu border

Another Haryana cop dies on duty at Shambhu border

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 10:10 AM IST

ESI Kaushal Kumar is the second Haryana cop to have lost his life on duty at the Shambhu border amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, police said in a statement.

A Haryana cop deployed at Shambhu border in view of the farmers’ protest, died on Tuesday.

A Haryana cop deployed at Shambhu border in view of the farmers' protest, died on Tuesday. (HT File)
A Haryana cop deployed at Shambhu border in view of the farmers’ protest, died on Tuesday. (HT File)

ESI Kaushal Kumar is the second Haryana cop to have lost his life on duty at the Shambhu border amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, police said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The cop suddenly fell ill on duty and was rushed to the civil hospital in Ambala, where doctors declared him dead.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur expressed his condolences and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

ESI Kumar was stationed beneath the bridge near the Ghaggar river. A resident of Kanjiwas village in Yamunanagar district, the 56-year-old was posted in the accounts branch in Ambala.

Earlier, on February 16, GRP sub-inspector Hiralal, stationed at Shambhu border, had died on duty.

