Another Hurriyat affiliate shuns separatism: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday that another group affiliated to the Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir has distanced itself from the separatist activities, making it the 12th such organisation in recent weeks. Union home minister Amit Shah (HT File)

He said the Jammu & Kashmir Mass Movement has publicly dissociated from all separatist factions.

Shah said that ‘spirit of unity’ was being promoted under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“... another Hurriyat affiliate organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move, “ Shah said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Jammu & Kashmir Mass Movement chairperson Fareeda Dar alias Fareeda Behan Ji wannounced the decision.

Dar, in an affidavit reported by local media, said neither she, nor her organisation had any affiliation with Hurriyat factions or any other separatist entities. “I am a loyal citizen of India,” she was quoted as saying.

The development comes three days after three separatist organisations severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference.

The announcement came during Amit Shah’s visit to Srinagar, where he chaired review meetings on developmental projects and security issues.

The three groups—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front—have formally disassociated themselves from the separatist Hurriyat conglomerate.

The move comes amid an intensified crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on individuals linked to separatist activities. Several raids have been conducted across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

Other groups which announced their separation from Hurriyat include Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, headed by Shahid Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, led by advocate Shafi Reshi, and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, headed by Mohd Sharief Sartaj.