Anti-drone equipment on entire Pak border in 1 year: Purohit

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday said anti-drone equipment would be installed on the entire stretch of the Pakistan border within one year to prevent smuggling of drugs and weapons. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (left) with DGP Gaurav Yadav addressing a press conference at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Purohit, who is on a three-day visit to border areas, met members of village-level defence committees of Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Dhanoye village and praised their role in drug fight besides the aggressive policy adopted by the Central and Punjab security agencies against drugs. Interacting with mediapersons at Guru Nanak Dev University, he said the coordination among the security forces, police and intelligence agencies had improved, “giving fruitful results”.

He directed that arms licences be issued to the village-level defence committee members as required and they should be accorded respect in the police and civil administration so that people come forward to work against traffickers. He also assured that the border area police station would be strengthened.

“Since Pakistan does not have the capacity to fight India directly, it is waging a war of drug trafficking,” the governor said.

Praising the border residents’ bravery, he said their support has always proved effective in defeating the enemy and even today the police need their help to stop drug smuggling. He assured the people of the border area that they would get support in the anti-drug campaign.

He also announced ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh as prizes for the top three village-level defence committees for exceptional work to counter smuggling of drugs and arms in the six border districts of the state. He also announced ₹1 lakh for villages on becoming free of drugs. “Defence committees should be formed at the village level in every district for elimination of drugs across the state. A district-level meeting must be called every year,” he said.

When asked about “lack of coordination” between him and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “He is a very busy person. He does not have time to meet senior officials. How can he meet me?”

The governor also directed formation of a special panel of lawyers to deal with drug cases in courts and to immediately confiscate properties of accused after being sentenced. He said drug smugglers didn’t deserve mercy and they would be crushed.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav announced that anyone who helps the police in capturing a drone coming from across the border will be given ₹1 lakh as a reward. He also gave ₹3.5 lakh to the youth clubs of three villages of Dhanoye, Mode K and Atalgarh.

3 CRPF men hurt in mishap

Three CRPF personnel, part of the governor’s convoy, sustained minor injuries when their vehicle’s tyre got burst in Gharinda village. The driver of the vehicle was trying to bring the vehicle to a halt after the tyre burst when it hit the road divider. The injured were taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital of the Government Medical College, Amritsar. The governor said the injuries are not severe.