Arhtiyas, mandi labourers in Haryana stare losses due poor yield
After farmers, now arhtiyas and mandi labourers of Haryana are staring at huge losses caused by the poor wheat yield this harvesting season.
The poor arrival in mandis is going to affect the income of the arhtiyas and labourers by 30-40% as their earnings are based on foodgrains procured on government’s record in the agriculture produce market committees (APMCs).
“Farmers associated with us brought only 5,000 bags of wheat this harvesting season against the 10,000 bags procured from our shop last year. This will reduce our earnings by 50% as we get 2.5% commission on the procured wheat,” said Praveen Kumar, an arhtiyas of Karnal’s Nilokheri mandi.
Another commission agent Ajaib Singh, of Indri grain market, said, “Besides farmers, it is going to be a tough year for arhtiyas and labourers. Since arrival at the shop is nearly 40% less than last year, we are not even able to earn the expenses.”
Moreover, direct payment to farmers has also added to the woes of arhtiyas as they said since the payment is directly going into bank accounts of farmers, most of them are unable to even return the interest on the advance that they have taken to nurture the crop.
Similarly, thousands of migrant labourers associated with cleaning, loading and unloading of food grains in mandis are also bearing the brunt of poor harvest.
“Every year, we used to return home (in Bihar) after harvest season. But this year, we have to stay back in search of work to earn more as we could not send enough money to our families back home,” said Chandan Kumar, a mandi labour contractor in Karnal.
As per information, labourers get ₹13.75 per quintal from the government for unloading, cleaning and dressing of foodgrain bags. Besides, they get around ₹10 per quintal from farmers for cleaning if the foodgrains are not clean as per the norms.
Another mandi labourer Kishori Lal has termed it another setback to the labourers after the Covid-19 pandemic and demanded the government to announce some relief for the labourers by increasing the labour charges.
The figures provided by officials of the state agriculture marketing board revealed over 30% less arrival of wheat in mandis of Karnal this year as 5.89 lakh MT wheat has arrived in district till April 26 against 8.49 lakh MT of last year on the same day.
Even the day’s arrival has reduced to only 2,462 MT compared to 37,671 MT of last year.
-
‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.
-
Will increase testing, jabs to tackle Covid: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government would start increasing testing in Bengaluru, home to nearly a quarter of the state's estimated 70 million population as well as 90% of all Covid-19 cases, to minimise the impact of the impending fourth wave of infections.
-
Vijay Sampla appointed SC panel chief for second time
New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a second time. Sampla had resigned as the NCSC chairman ahead of the Punjab elections and had contested the polls. A prominent Dalit politician from Punjab, Sampla, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment. He has also served in the Punjab government.
-
AGTF arrests 2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar from Tarn Taran village
The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two aides of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, from Khakh village in Tarn Taran. The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Khakh village and Tejinder Singh, alias Jatinder, of Sarli village of Tarn Taran. Amritpal is already been facing a case of attempt to murder.
-
New Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan: A mass leader, but has the turncoat tag
The name Udai Bhan, 66, rings a bell. The newly-appointed Haryana Congress president comes from a family which helped Haryana earn the infamous distinction of being a land of 'Aya Rams' and 'Gaya Rams' (turncoats). Bhan's father, Gaya Lal, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Hassanpur constituency in 1967, jumped the ship several times, alternatively supporting the Congress as well as the United Front in a matter of hours and days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics