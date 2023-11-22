Army on Tuesday inaugurated 104-feet national flag at Tithwal on the Line of Control. Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai hoisted the tallest tricolour in the area from the ramparts of Tithwal-Chileana Crossing Point (TCCP), Tithwal in the presence of civil and military dignitaries of Kupwara District. Army inaugurates 104-feet tricolour (HT Photo)

JAMMU Marking a significant breakthrough, all land issues pertaining to the expansion of Jammu Airport have been successfully resolved, officials said on Tuesday. While chairing a meeting divisional commissioner of Jammu province, Ramesh Kumar has directed the Airport Authority Jammu to initiate the long-awaited project.

JAMMU Under youth exchange programme, NCC cadet Sameer Singh of NCC directorate, Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh has been selected to visit Bhutan from December 12 to 18, said officials. The cadets belongs to 2 J&K battalion of the NCC and students of Government Gandhi Memorial Science College, Jammu.

Jammu Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated the award winners of the 52nd and 53rd EEPC India National Export Awards at New Delhi and hoped that their achievements would inspire others for sustained excellence in engineering goods export in the years ahead.

JAMMU A massive fire broke out in an underground godown in Gangyal area of Jammu city on Tuesday evening, officials said. Gangyal police post incharge, inspector Jasvinder Singh said the cause of fire has not been ascertained. No casualty was reported.

SHIMLA The Himachal Pradesh Himcraft Corporation will set up 35 stalls at Dilli Haat this year, from December 16 to 31, besides five stalls by HIMCOSTE and 20 stalls will be set up by State Rural Livelihood Mission. Apart from this, five stalls serving Himachali Dham will be set up for the visitors at Delhi Haat.