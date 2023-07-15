Army showcases weaponry to schoolchildren, civilians

In the run up to the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army on Saturday showcased its weaponry during ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ to the schoolchildren and civilians at Kargil. In the run up to the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army on Saturday showcased its weaponry during ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ to the schoolchildren and civilians at Kargil. (HT Photo)

The event showcases a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by the Army, with special emphasis on indigenous ‘Made in India’ weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, said Leh-based defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu.

The event was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division.

A large gathering of schoolstudents, local residents and government officials including deputy commissioner, Kargil and superintendent of police attended the event.

“At the beginning of the event, Colonel Balwan Singh, conveyed his thoughts to the citizens through a video message, wherein he shared his experiences of the 1999 Kargil War. He recounted the tales of bravery and valour displayed by the soldiers, during the capture of the Tiger Hill,” said Col Sidhu.

The event received an overwhelming response from residents of Kargil and adjoining areas. The school children and youth were enthralled by the display, as they got a lifetime opportunity to witness the functioning and handling of weapons and equipment and also could interact with soldiers. The enthusiasm of the young minds was quite palpable, he added.

A detailed orientation on joining the Army through Agnipath Scheme was also done during the event.

“Women officers of the Army also interacted with the attendees, especially the children and shared experiences on leadership and role of women in the Indian Army,” he said.

Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan left a lasting impression on the minds of the visitors and the youth of the region motivating them to contribute towards nation building, he added.