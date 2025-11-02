Army team clinches golf title at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort

The Army team, led by Lt Gen KS Mann, beat the IPS team 4-2 to win the golf tournament at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort near Chandigarh on Saturday. Members of the Army team that won the golf tournament organised at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort near Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT)

Two senior-ranked teams of the army and police officers toiled hard and showed off their fighting spirit during the event in pursuit of the winning title. The event was played in a straight-up match play format with 12 players in each team.

The winning team, among others, featured Lt Gen JS Bajwa, Maj Gen MS Balhara, Maj Gen Bajaj and Brig HPS Dhillon. Meanwhile, the police officers’ team was led by former DGP BS Sandhu, and included senior officers such as IPS officers Anil Sharma, GB Singh and Kulwinder Singh, and IFS officer RK Sapra, along with others.

Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort chairman and managing director Lt Col BS Sandhu (retd), senior director Devinder Sandhu and president BS Gill were present throughout the event.