Arpit Shukla is new Punjab ADGP law and order

Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 22 IPS and 32 PPS officers and posted Arpit Shukla as new the ADGP (law and order).

According to the orders, present ADGP (law and order) Ishwar Singh has been transferred as ADGP (HRD) in place of Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, who is now posted as ADGP (railways), replacing MF Farooqui.

Farooqui has been transferred as ADGP (state armed police Jalandhar) with additional charge of ADGP (public grievances).

Praveen Sinha is now posted as ADGP (cyber crime) and in addition to ADGP (NRI Punjab) whereas Naunihal Singh will now hold the additional charge of IGP (crime) in addition to his present assignment of IGP (personnel).

Bathinda IGP Shive Kumar Verma has been posted as IGP (law and order) in addition to IGP (security).

Kaustabh Sharma has been posted as IGP (human rights) with additional charge of commissioner of Ludhiana police.

Harjeet Singh has now been posted as AIG (armament) by giving him additional charge of SSP Ludhiana Rural.

Damya Harish Kumar Omparkash, who was Bathinda SSP (vigilance bureau), has now been posted as Khanna SSP, replacing Ravi Kumar, who will be AIG (counter intelligence) at Chandigarh.

Simrat Kaur, DCP (headquarters), Amritsar, has been posted as AIG (counter Intelligence).