As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again
More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. “In view of increasing number of COVID cases in some of the States and UTs, all the residents of the State of Punjab are hereby advised to wear face masks at the crowded places,” reported news agency ANI, citing a Punjab home department order.
“Wearing of masks should be specially ensured in the closed environments like: public transports (buses, trains, aircraft, taxi etc.), cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores etc., classrooms, office-rooms, indoor gatherings etc.” the order, signed by Punjab home secretary Anurag Verma, further said.
The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15.
Wednesday’s order, meanwhile, came amid an uptick in the country’s daily Covid cases, which has prompted state governments to bring back some restrictions, including the mask mandate. Many of Punjab’s neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. In Uttar Pradesh, too, masks have been made compulsory in seven places, including capital Lucknow, and six of the state's districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.
Punjab, on the other hand, logged 30 new cases a day ago while its daily toll stood at zero. The state’s cumulative infection tally is at 759,334 including 741,478 recoveries, 17,743 deaths and 113 active cases.
Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri. Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat.
DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”
Dalit bridegroom rides horse under police protection in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal/Sagar: A 22-year-old Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district rode a horse for hNeeraj Ahirwar's'marriage ritual under police protection after upper-caste villagers allegedly threatened him with consequences if he did so on Wednesday, said police. Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest. Some villagers belonging to the Lodhi community asked him not to rise a horse because he is a Dalit.
Maharashtra rescinds promotions, postings of 5 IPS officers
Mumbai: Maharashtra's home department on Thursday rescinded promotions and postings of five Indian Police Service officers hours after issuing orders in this regard. It did not specify the reasons behind the move, but people aware of the matter said a Shiv Sena minister's objections especially to postings of some of these officers in the Thane district prompted the move. Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Datta Walse is the home minister in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-led government.
Delhi Metro operations impacted on Blue line for 1 hour amid morning rush
An intermittent signalling problem led to operations being impacted on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro this morning, with the problem persisting for close to an hour and leading to trains being manually operated at restricted speeds. Trains were running at delays of 20-30 minutes during this period and the problem was fixed at around 10 am, officials said. Commuters too took to social media asking for clarity on the problem.
