Assault on colonel: Family says being pressurised to reach compromise

The family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath on Wednesday alleged that they are being pressurised to strike a compromise with the erring cops who assaulted the army officer and his son on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 outside an eatery in Patiala. Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, speaks to mediapersons.

Speaking in detail with HT, the colonel’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, and son, Angad Bath, revealed how the Patiala cops tried to cover up the incident and shield the suspended cops.

How did the scuffle break out at the dhaba?

Angad: I, along with my father, were having Maggi when one of the inspectors asked us to park the car somewhere else. We obliged, but my father objected to the rude tone and asked the police officer to speak politely. This seemingly hurt their ego, and the cops bragged that they had just returned after an encounter in Nabha to rescue a kidnapped kid before assaulting us. My father was talking to one of the inspectors when another inspector punched him in the face, and thereafter, it was free-for-all.

Who was pressuring you to compromise?

Jasvinder: Initially, it was Patiala police that made every possible effort to strike a compromise. First, Patiala DSP asked us to strike a compromise. Then SSP Patiala called and said a compromise was the only solution to such a problem. They (the cops) then threatened us by saying: “You have to stay in Patiala, and we are here too.” When all this didn’t work, all four inspectors apologised to us, claiming that the incident happened under the influence of alcohol.

What is your demand now?

Jasvinder: We want all the accused cops to be put behind bars for assaulting my husband, who is a serving colonel in the Indian Army. We will continue to fight until we get justice. We will not give up.