Assembly in session: Haryana withdraws organised crime control, body disposal Bills

Two Bills passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and sent for the assent of the President were withdrawn by the state government on Monday following certain observations made by the central government.

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime (HCOC) Bill which was twice withdrawn earlier by the state government and reintroduced in 2023 was yet again withdrawn for a third time. The HCOC Bill was brought to make special provisions for prevention and control of and for coping with criminal activity by organised crime syndicates and gangs. The Bill was reserved by the governor for the assent of the President.

Reading out an official resolution, chief minister Nayab Saini told the House that certain discrepancies were found in the Bill when Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) sought comments of the Union ministry of law and justice and Union ministry of finance. Thus, the MHA requested the state government to consider withdrawing the Bill and to submit a fresh one after duly incorporating the suggestions of the Ministry of law and justice. Saini said Haryana intended to introduce a revised Bill in view of the observations made by the ministry of finance. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they had objected to this Bill when it was first introduced in the state assembly.

The state government also withdrew the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024, passed by the state assembly earlier this year.

Congress MLAs Aftab Ahmed and Geeta Bhukkal told the speaker that the objections raised by the central government with regards to two Bills should be presented before the House. “When these Bills were tabled, the Congress MLAs had made a number of suggestions,” the duo said.

The state assembly had passed the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024, to uphold the basic human rights of dead body and for the decent final disposal of body. The Bill was reserved by the governor for the assent of the President. Saini said that the MHA has sought comments from the state government on the observations raised by Union ministry of health and family welfare. “The matter was under consideration by the state government. In the meantime, three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, were implemented from July 2024. It was decided to request the MHA to return the Bill as the state government intended to send a fresh Bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws as well as rectifying the observations of the Government of India,” the chief minister said while reading an official resolution.