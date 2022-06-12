Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 10, Ludhiana’s Covid cases in double digits for second day in row
At 10, Ludhiana’s Covid cases in double digits for second day in row

Over the past one week, Covid cases in Ludhiana have been fluctuating but the daily count managed to reach double digits on Saturday when 13 cases were reported. This was the first time in six weeks that the district had recorded daily infections in double digits.
Ludhiana currently has 52 active cases, of which 49 are in home isolation. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana currently has 52 active cases, of which 49 are in home isolation. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ten more people were found infected with Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday, however, no new casualty was reported.

Over the past one week, Covid cases have been fluctuating but managed to reach double digits on Saturday when 13 cases were reported. This was the first time in six weeks that the district had recorded daily infections in double digits.

Ludhiana currently has 52 active cases, of which 49 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one patient is under treatment at a government health facility. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,004 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,670 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.

Sunday, June 12, 2022
