At 28%, Punjab’s rain deficiency highest in country

The monsoon season, which officially came to an end on Monday with around 8% excess rainfall across the country, saw Punjab receiving the lowest rainfall this time. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state saw 28% rain deficiency from June 1 to September 30. Of the four monsoon months, Punjab received the lowest rainfall in June and September with 46% each below the long period average.

The deficiency is contrary to the IMD’s own forecast for the state regarding normal to above normal rainfall in the monsoon season. As per the long period average (LPA), Punjab usually receives 439.8mm rainfall during the monsoon season. Punjab, however, recorded only 314.8 mm rainfall this year’s monsoon season.

Along with Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh in north-east region too had 28% rainfall deficiency this time. Punjab and Arunachal are followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (26% deficiency). Punjab’s neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh was 19% short of rainfall during the monsoon season.

Though there has been a slight delay in the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, which completely withdraws from the state by September 30, no rainfall is expected in the coming 2-3 days. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Himachal Pradesh during the next 2-3 days,” said IMD officials.

As per the available data, Punjab’s this year monsoon is worst since 2015 when the rainfall deficiency was 32%. Last year, Punjab had received only 5% deficient rainfall – which fall under normal range. As per the IMD, above or below 19% falls under the normal range.

Of the four monsoon months, Punjab received the lowest rainfall in June and September with 46% each below the LPA. As per the monthly reports, Punjab received the highest rainfall in August, recording 7% above normal rainfall. In July, the state witnesses a 44% deficiency.

When asked about the errors in prediction for Punjab, Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said, “Punjab received deficit rainfall by just nearly 10% as we consider -19% to +19% in the normal range. When we issue forecast for a region, there is possibility of variability for some parts. However, our overall forecast for the northwest region, which includes Punjab and Haryana, is somewhat near to the prediction.”