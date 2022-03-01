At 42, Jammu and Kashmir logs lowest Covid cases in 21 months

With 42 cases, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 infections in the past 21 months. Also, no death related to the disease was recorded for the fifth day.

An analysis of the daily Covid data shows that such few cases were last witnessed in May 2020, when the pandemic outbreak was just beginning.

When the first wave had ebbed, the lowest daily total of 43 cases was recorded in the union territory on February 8, 2021. As the second wave ebbed, the region saw the lowest of 51 cases on October 15, 2021.

The third wave of Covid, which peaked in January, has now declined with below 100 daily cases in the past five days and below 50 today. As many as 148 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 682.

The officials said 45,378 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 20 infections, while 22 cases were reported in the Jammu division. Except Jammu district with 11 cases, other 19 districts of J&K recorded either zero or single digit infections. Health officials said that of the 4,838 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 0.49% or 24 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 6,805 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.15 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,47,567 and the recovery rate is 98.80%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,52,997 and the death toll has stayed at 4,748.