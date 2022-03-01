At 42, Jammu and Kashmir logs lowest Covid cases in 21 months
With 42 cases, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 infections in the past 21 months. Also, no death related to the disease was recorded for the fifth day.
An analysis of the daily Covid data shows that such few cases were last witnessed in May 2020, when the pandemic outbreak was just beginning.
When the first wave had ebbed, the lowest daily total of 43 cases was recorded in the union territory on February 8, 2021. As the second wave ebbed, the region saw the lowest of 51 cases on October 15, 2021.
The third wave of Covid, which peaked in January, has now declined with below 100 daily cases in the past five days and below 50 today. As many as 148 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 682.
The officials said 45,378 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.
Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 20 infections, while 22 cases were reported in the Jammu division. Except Jammu district with 11 cases, other 19 districts of J&K recorded either zero or single digit infections. Health officials said that of the 4,838 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 0.49% or 24 are occupied in J&K.
The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 6,805 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.15 crore.
The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,47,567 and the recovery rate is 98.80%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,52,997 and the death toll has stayed at 4,748.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.